COURTESY PHOTO/The family pet can be found lounging in the shade of a Japanese Maple tree, evidently enjoying the landscape as well.

COURTESY PHOTO/The family pet can be found lounging in the shade of a Japanese Maple tree, evidently enjoying the landscape as well.

COURTESY PHOTO/The family pet can be found lounging in the shade of a Japanese Maple tree, evidently enjoying the landscape as well.

COURTESY PHOTO/The family pet can be found lounging in the shade of a Japanese Maple tree, evidently enjoying the landscape as well.

COURTESY PHOTO/Those interested in garden and landscaping inspiration are invited to drive by the property at 12 St. Helen's Lane and view the Taylor's handiwork.

COURTESY PHOTO/Those interested in garden and landscaping inspiration are invited to drive by the property at 12 St. Helen's Lane and view the Taylor's handiwork.

COURTESY PHOTO/Those interested in garden and landscaping inspiration are invited to drive by the property at 12 St. Helen's Lane and view the Taylor's handiwork.

COURTESY PHOTO/Chris and Barbara Taylor of 12 St. Helen's Lane were selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club's Yard of the Month for May.

COURTESY PHOTO/Chris and Barbara Taylor of 12 St. Helen's Lane were selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club's Yard of the Month for May.

COURTESY PHOTO/Chris and Barbara Taylor of 12 St. Helen's Lane were selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club's Yard of the Month for May.

COURTESY PHOTO/One of Barbara's favorite flowers, Hydrangeas, in bloom.

COURTESY PHOTO/One of Barbara's favorite flowers, Hydrangeas, in bloom.

COURTESY PHOTO/One of Barbara's favorite flowers, Hydrangeas, in bloom.

General News on 05/13/2020