The city council, during its Monday, May 11 work session, examined a trio of contracts for construction management services for upcoming capital projects approved by voters earlier this year.

Two of the contracts are with Clinard Construction for management services related to the planned fire training facility and rebuilt Fire Station 3, while a third is with Nabholz Construction Company for services related to the planned public safety facility, which will include the police department, dispatch center and court facility.

The council is expected to vote on these issues during its Monday, May 18 regular meeting.

Mayor Peter Christie said that while Clinard was selected for both fire projects, the contracts are separate and the two projects will be handled separately.

A maximum price will be determined after construction drawings are complete and the city can expect to see drawings and a final price for these services around the end of the year, he added.

These two firms were selected because they have experience related to fire and public safety projects, respectively, he said.

"Both these different departments have very different needs," he explained.

The next two steps will be civil engineering and architectural work, Christie said.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said that a construction management firm advocates for the city during the construction process.

"The manager is the one advocating for the city to cut costs and make sure it's done correctly," he said.

The firms were selected after a committee interview process, he added.

A related resolution expressing intent to proceed with capital improvements was also examined.

Kelley explained that this resolution allows the city to spend on-hand cash on these projects while waiting for municipal bonds, which will be used to reimburse that cash.

The council also looked at a rezoning application and appointments to the tree advisory board and advertising and promotion commission.

