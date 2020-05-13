According to a press release issued by the city, offices, excluding the library and court facility, are expected to re-open to the public with precautions in place Monday, May 18.

Workers will begin returning to their offices this week to re-acclimate to working in their offices and establish proper social distancing practices -- including the wearing of masks and gloves -- according to the document.

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at the front desk of the Community Development Services office and more are expected in the Bella Vista Public Library's checkout areas.

The courthouse will be in session Thursday, May 21, but will be closed Wednesdays until further notice.

The release states that the city is waiting for guidance from the state librarian before developing a plan to reopen the library, but it will offer curbside pickup starting Monday, May 18.

The police department will offer fingerprinting services to the general public by appointment only at a later, as-yet undisclosed date.

Hand sanitizer will be available for public use at city offices and staff will have access to separate sanitizer containers. Doorknobs, pens, flat surfaces and other things that are frequently-touched will be sanitized between uses, according to the document.

City restrooms will not be open to the public, with the exception of the court facility's restroom, which will only be open when court is in session.

According to the press release, any member of the public who wishes to speak with a city employee must make an appointment. Upon arrival, anyone with an appointment will have their temperature taken and answer health-related questions for COVID-19 screening.

The individual will be given a mask and instructed to wear it, the city employee will also wear a mask, and the meeting space will be sanitized after the meeting concludes.

