While many Benton County facilities were to reopen to the public on Monday, May 11, there are new procedures in place for entering the buildings.

Adhering to the guidelines set forth by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Benton County offices were to open up to the public on Monday, May 11. Based on his authority as the custodian of County property, County Judge Barry Moehring closed facilities on Monday, March 16.

"Even though we're opening our buildings to the public for county services, I want to strongly encourage the public to use our website where most of those services are offered," Moehring said. "For those that do come to our buildings, for their own safety, the safety of others and the safety of our employees, screenings will be conducted, including temperature checks, social distancing will be enforced, and face coverings will be required."

The Court's facilities, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the Veteran Services office and the Administration Building will administer health screenings and temperature checks for the public and require face coverings and social distancing. The remaining facilities will require the public to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Benton County employees are also wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

While the buildings were closed, the Benton County facilities team put in place the following precautions to ensure the health of employees and the public:

1. Plexiglass sneeze guards were installed in offices and entrances where the public and employees interact;

2. Air purifiers were placed around employee work stations;

3. Purell hand sanitizing stations were set up in Benton County facilities;

4. UV filters were installed to eliminate air pollutants, odors, mold, bacteria and viruses;

5. Benton County's custodial staff thoroughly clean buildings each day/night. This includes wiping down all surfaces touched in the course of using the facility and disinfecting restrooms, drinking fountains, and other high-contact surfaces nightly using the Clorox360 mister machine. This machine sprays surfaces quickly and efficiently, covering up to 18,000 square feet per hour, making it easy to quickly disinfect the most populated sections of our buildings quickly and safely. Clorox360 kills 99.9% of bacteria in five seconds, including cold and flu viruses, MRSA, and norovirus in two minutes or less. It also sanitizes soft surfaces and inhibits the growth of mold and mildew.

Exceptions

Benton County Rogers Office at 1428 W. Walnut and the Gravette office at 901 First Avenue SW will open at a later date. Those locations house the County Assessor, Collector and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

The Benton County Circuit Clerk's office will not offer passport services until June 1 and those will be allowed through appointment only so as to monitor the number of people within the office.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office will also operate under very strict guidelines; no fingerprinting services will be offered for the time being. The public is advised to monitor the Benton County Sheriff's Office website and social media pages for updates on accessibility to its facility.

Online Resources

During COVID-19, we have all found ways to operate online rather than in person. This rings true for accessing Benton County services like assessing, collecting and obtaining a marriage license. Benton County residents are encouraged to utilize the online services in place of coming into one of our buildings if possible.

To pay taxes, go online https://bentoncountyar.gov/collector/pay-taxes/.

To assess personal property, go online https://bentoncountyar.gov/assessor/.

To obtain a marriage license, please email County Clerk's office [email protected] You can find voter information: https://vote.bentoncountyar.gov/. For answers to other questions, please email [email protected]

