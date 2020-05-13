The All Pro Tour, or APT, is still expected to reach Bella Vista for the Cooper Communities Charity Classic during the third week of June, along with the addition of the womens' WAPT tournament.

According to a press release issued by the APT, the WAPT is the official qualifying tour for the LPGA Symetra Tour.

Charlie Teal, president of the Bella Vista Foundation, said that this is an exciting development and it has happened because the covid-19 threat has resulted in earlier WAPT events' cancellation.

As the state starts to reopen, he said, tournament organizers are optimistic -- though the event will work to be in compliance with any state guidelines.

"We hope that, come the third week in June, we're going to have an ability to conduct this event similarly to prior years," he said.

Over the past three years, he said, the tournament has raised more than $84,000 for local charities and he hopes this year will raise a similar amount to previous years.

This year's tournament benefiting the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Benton County Boys and Girls club, Bella Vista Community Television, Bella Vista Courtesy Van and the Bella Vista Rotary Club.

The tournament is scheduled June 24 to June 27, with women playing at Scotsdale for the first two rounds and at the country club for the last two, while men will play at the country club the entire time.

A pro-am event scheduled Tuesday, June 23 will also allow teams of three amateurs to play with a man and woman pro player, which Teal said will allow the amateur players the chance to watch two different professionals in action and socialize with them as well.

Anyone interested in signing up for the pro-am tournament can find a signup sheet at the golf course clubhouses and pro shops, as well as the Bella Vista Foundation website, http://www.thebellavistafoundation.com/

The APT tournament is capped at 132 players while the WAPT has a cap of 78, and Teal said he wouldn't be surprised to see full fields.

This is a particularly interesting tournament, he said, because it features younger golfers who are working to earn spots in the PGA and LPGA tours.

The tournament week benefits immensely from Bella Vista's golf-oriented community, which often turns up in large numbers -- with roughly 150 volunteers projected to participate this year -- to help out, he said.

"There's a large number of individuals who have stepped forward over the years," he said. "I really can't kind of overemphasize that."

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the POA golf operations office by phone at (479)855-5079 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Organizing these volunteers will be tricky, particularly with rounds on two separate courses, he said, and organizers are closely examining the logistics of keeping volunteers -- who monitor tee boxes, deliver meals, transport people and more -- in all the necessary places.

General News on 05/13/2020