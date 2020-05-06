Two brothers were once convicted of stealing sheep and, in accordance with the brutal punishment of that day, were branded on the forehead with the letters ST, which stood for "sheep thief."

One of the brothers, unable to bear the stigma tried to bury himself in a foreign land. But people would ask him about the letters on his brow, and what they meant. Thus, he wandered from land to land, and at length, full of bitterness, he died and was buried in a forgotten grave.

But the other brother, who repented of his misdeed, did not go away from his home. He said to himself, "I can't run away from the fact that I stole sheep, and here I will remain until I win back the respect of my neighbors and myself."

As the years passed, he established a reputation for respectability and integrity. One day a stranger in the town saw the old man with the letters 'ST' branded on his forehead and asked a native what they signified. After thinking for a little time, the villager said, "It all happened a great while ago, and I have forgotten the particulars, but I think the letters are an abbreviation for Saint."

No matter what your past, you can make a new start. There is a sinner in every one of us. It is what we do to make amends for those "wrongs" that determines our outcome. You see there can be a saint in every one of us as well.

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

