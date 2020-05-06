Cooper Elementary School teachers were taken by surprise when covid-19 suddenly shut down schools in March, but they have learned to adapt, teaching students online.

A few teachers shared their experiences with working from home.

Pam Sweeney teaches kindergarten at Cooper Elementary. She continues to keep in touch with her students.

"I am assigning work through Google Classroom," Sweeney said. "They are able to click links I've embedded and take pictures and record videos for me. We also have a weekly Google Meet where they get to spend time with me and their classmates."

"It is definitely more challenging and time-consuming than the typical school day," Sweeney explained. "I have to remember, my students are not able to read instructions. Everything I would like for them to do, I need to record my voice or a video explaining the activity to them. I know parents are trying to work. I want to do everything I can to allow that to happen while students complete activities for me. Most importantly, I want to make sure activities are fun and engaging. I have a daughter in kindergarten, so I build lessons off of her feedback."

"I know everyone is sad," Sweeney added. "Things will look different for this group for sure. The students are resilient and, as kindergartners, (they) are handling this impressively well. As a kindergarten teacher, I want their first year of school to be one where they discover that learning is fun and school is a place they want to be. Though they can't go to school, my hope is that they want to open their Chromebook and continue learning with me. My goal is to stay strong and make the most of the time we have left together. I want to celebrate and make the rest of the year fun for them."

Shannon Tweedy teaches fourth-grade math and science at Cooper Elementary.

She is using various means of technology to keep in touch with her students.

"I keep in touch with my students via email, Google Hangouts and Google Meets," Tweedy said. "I will also call them to see how they are doing. We do a Google Meet every Friday and just talk. We talk about what they have been up to, how their work is going and pretty much anything else they want to talk about."

Describing what teaching is like these days, she said, "It can be a challenge, especially when you have small children at home, of your own. I try to prepare my lessons and videos the weekend before, then I schedule to post them for the next week on Google Classroom. Sometimes that doesn't happen and I work on it the day before. I have a 4-year-old who is in preschool and a 6-year-old who is in kindergarten at Cooper. I have learned that I have to be flexible with our day and to give myself some grace.

"Sometimes, my day doesn't go as planned and that is OK," she explained. "My husband works during the day, but comes home during the day for lunch to help. It is OK to take a break from the computer and go for a walk or a hike. The kids need that and so do the teachers. I also have had to change up my schedule and have my daughter work on her kindergarten school work first thing in the morning and then I can work on my school work. Other times we work on it throughout the day, it just depends on our day."

Tweedy said she and her students are sad about the current situation.

"I feel sad for my students," she said. "I didn't think that on that Friday (March 13) when we sent home the Chromebooks that it would be the last day to see my students. I don't feel we had that closure for the end of the year. I miss their laughs, their hugs and our talks. I miss teaching them and our discussions in class. It isn't the same on the computer, but that is what we have to do.

"My students send me messages all the time and tell me how much they miss me and each other ... they just miss school. I went to my classroom to 'shut it down' for the rest of the year and written on the board was March 16, 2020. It made me tear up. That was the last date I wrote on the board to get ready for the following Monday. I love to teach and miss my students tremendously."

Abby Rogers teaches third grade at Cooper Elementary and continues to keep in touch with her students, as well.

"I post assignments daily on Google Classroom," Rogers said. "I use Google Meet to video conference with my students in small groups if they are struggling, and with my entire class on Fridays just for fun. I have also dropped off surprises on their porches just to remind them that I miss them and am thinking of them."

As for instruction, she said, "This is probably one of the most challenging experiences of my teaching career. I create videos of myself teaching and assign virtual projects for my students. I am available to help and answer questions via video conference. It is a challenge to present an engaging lesson online and keep the students' interest level high. The worst part is that it's hard for me to know if my students are really understanding the content. I also wish I could be with them to offer encouragement and reassurance as they learn new things."

How are Rogers and her students feeling about the situation?

"Honestly, I am devastated," she said. "I would give anything to turn back time and know on that Friday that it was the last day I would have with my students. I'm sad that we're missing out on the best part of the school year. We won't get to have field trips, field day, and my own son is missing his kindergarten graduation. I just wish I had one more day with my students to say goodbye. I already have plans for a fun class celebration once we can all be together again."

General News on 05/06/2020