Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Brittany, April 29 -- Low Team Net (Twosome)
A-Flight: First -- Doug Mills and Ken Miller (64); Second -- Robert Prazak and Jim Edgar (66); Third -- Terry Hallman and Gerald Swope (69)
B-Flight: First -- Jim Smith and Stan Allison (62); Second -- Mitch Whittington and Chet Campbell (67); Third -- Ralph Nimmer and Dale Trainer (69)
C-Flight: First -- Bill Wildman and Ken Uhler (62); Second (Tie) -- Everett Keller and Paul Williamsen/Randy Dietz and Bob Mierendorf (67)
D-Flight: First -- Phil Bode and Don Kwiatkowski (63); Second -- Gerald McGuffin and Blind Draw (65); Third -- Merrill Johnson and Bill Winzig (67)Sports on 05/06/2020
