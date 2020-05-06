Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Brittany, April 29 -- Low Team Net (Twosome)

A-Flight: First -- Doug Mills and Ken Miller (64); Second -- Robert Prazak and Jim Edgar (66); Third -- Terry Hallman and Gerald Swope (69)

B-Flight: First -- Jim Smith and Stan Allison (62); Second -- Mitch Whittington and Chet Campbell (67); Third -- Ralph Nimmer and Dale Trainer (69)

C-Flight: First -- Bill Wildman and Ken Uhler (62); Second (Tie) -- Everett Keller and Paul Williamsen/Randy Dietz and Bob Mierendorf (67)

D-Flight: First -- Phil Bode and Don Kwiatkowski (63); Second -- Gerald McGuffin and Blind Draw (65); Third -- Merrill Johnson and Bill Winzig (67)

Sports on 05/06/2020