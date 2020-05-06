With the Governor's guidance, Riordan Fitness Center reopened on May 4 with the restrictions listed below. Due to the size of facilities and the governor's directive on reopening fitness centers, the POA is working hard to serve its members in a safe manner. As always, each member is encouraged to consider what is best for them and to stay home if they are not well.

Riordan Hall is being opened first due to its large size and ability to accommodate the most people safely. The plan is to reopen Branchwood Fitness Center on May 11 (no locker rooms, pool, sauna or spa). Due to the governor's new fitness center guidelines, Metfield will not be reopened at this time (due to distancing and size of facility).

NEW Riordan Fitness Center Hours:

479-855-8170

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Plan for the following restrictions:

• Members must bring and wear a mask at all times except while actively exercising.

• A screening will be conducted on all members before access is allowed.

Those who have any of the following characteristics will NOT be allowed to enter:

Have returned from travel to NY, NJ, CT, New Orleans or overseas within the last 14 days; Have had a fever of 100.4°F or greater in the last 2 days; Have a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell; Had contact with a person known to be infected with covid-19 within the previous 14 days; Have compromised immune systems and/or have chronic diseases.

• Staff will wear masks and gloves and ask members to scan their own cards

• Strict social distancing practices will be in place including 12-foot distancing while working out

• A reservation system will be used. You may call up to 7 days in advance to reserve a one-hour time slot for workout

• Lobby areas will be limited to check-in purposes only -- do not congregate in the lobby

• Limited exercise equipment will be available based on social distancing guidelines

• No groups, clubs or meetings (cards, dance, etc.)

• Billiards/Snookers will not be available

• No locker rooms, showers, spas/hot tubs, sauna or pool (Branchwood when it opens)

• Additional staff will be routinely disinfecting all areas and enforcing social distancing

• Live Stream classes will continue

• No in-person classes at this time

• Branchwood Indoor Racquet/Pickleball courts are closed at this time

Tennis and pickleball will reopen May 4 with new safety guidelines.

NEW Kingsdale Tennis Pro Shop Hours

Monday -- Thurs 8 a.m. -- 1 p.m. and 4 -- 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. -- 1 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed (courts available for drop in play -- no restrooms)

Pickleball will reopen May 4 with new safety guidelines.

• Pickleball courts at Metfield and Branchwood Parks will reopen on May 4 when nets will be back up

• Two cans of balls or separate balls per team will be required on each court

• Limited to casual court use, private lessons, and small groups of less than 10

• No patio seating and no congregating before and after matches

You may call the Kingsdale Tennis Center (KTC) for court reservations at 479-855-8174.

