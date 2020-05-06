This stay-at-home order sometimes gets a little boring, but then leaving the safety of our homes and venturing out into the world sometimes gets a little scary.

My wife, who is a quilter, has completed more quilts than I can count, so she is happy and contented. Me? Not so much. I have cleaned the house numerous times, made the bed each morning, taken care of the yard, watched television, and read books. However, to be fair, I have almost run out of money purchasing books to read on my nook.

So, when all else fails, I tend to write, and I decided to share some of my observations about how people have reacted to covid-19 in our area. Just remember though, these are simply my observations, although I will admit they may be a little more accurate than some of the pundits on television these days.

My first observation is obvious: Some people have been following the guidelines very carefully, while others have tended to ignore them completely. Wearing a mask, using gloves, cleaning and disinfecting, and maintaining a six-foot distance from others have been assiduously followed by most people, but not all. Indeed, it is my current impression that many people are going to soon ignore the stay-at-home guideline whether the state agrees with it or not.

Since there is so much misleading information on social media these days about the virus, it is easy for people to adopt their own conclusions about what to do or not do. However, I have encountered two conceptions that are basically incorrect. Some people have ignored the guidelines regarding the size of group meetings, probably because they all know one another and feel they are safe. However, this ignores the fact that someone may be asymptomatic and still bring an infection into the group, creating some very serious health issues for individuals.

Another assumption that is basically false surrounds the belief that since there have been no deaths in either Benton County or McDonald County in Missouri, it must be safe to venture out. However, this assumption ignores the fact that almost 100 cases of coronavirus have been documented in Benton County alone. A person cannot be sure he or she has not encountered one of these individuals unknowingly and therefore may be spreading the virus. I certainly do not want to be the one who gives this deadly virus to anyone.

On the other hand, I have been really impressed with the measures taken by our food stores to keep us safe. And, as one commentator has observed, it has been very rare for anyone to have caught the virus in our food stores anywhere in the United States. Because of this, it would appear to me that other stores could utilize the same safety guidelines and reopen.

Certainly, one of the bright spots in our area has been the way our golf courses have enacted appropriate safety measures to keep our courses open. They are a model for golf courses everywhere. I play golf (or think that I do) and I have never felt in danger playing any of our courses. My thanks go out to them.

It also appears to me that opening our hospitals might be a wise idea. Only utilizing our hospitals for coronavirus is financially devastating to our hospitals and ignores the needs of so many other people who need hospital services.

On a more national level, I was quite surprised to hear about some of our combat ships having personnel come down with covid-19. I would have thought that a ship out in the middle of the ocean would have been the ultimate "stay at home" situation. I have to question the Secretary of the Navy why an order was not given immediately for all of our Navy ships to refrain from docking until this infection is contained, since docking and allowing sailors ashore must have been how the virus got on board a ship.

Finally, while I certainly am no health scientist, it appears obvious to me that the real success in winning the fight against coronavirus is to develop an effective means to treat it and to develop an inoculation that works. Staying at home may slow the spread of the virus, but it is not a cure for success.

Remember, these are just a few of my observations. I'm sure you have some of your own. I feel that this coronavirus has put a lot of fear into us that we did not expect, and that it will be some time before most of us feel comfortable moving about our community like we used to. So, in the meantime, be careful and stay safe.

-- Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 05/06/2020