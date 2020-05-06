During the covid-19 pandemic, Oasis of Northwest Arkansas remains open and continues to accept new residents into its transitional living program.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is a women's transitional living community that provides safe, supportive housing for women in recovery.

"We are a mutually accountable sober living and working community of recovering women and their children," an Oasis of Northwest Arkansas news release states. "We offer volunteer mentoring in everyday life skills, workforce and entrepreneurial training, an extended family network to encourage responsible neighboring and citizenship."

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas homes are safe, sober and healthy environments in which women and their children can thrive, the release states.

"The safety, health and well-being of our residents and team members remain our highest priority, and Oasis of Northwest Arkansas continues to monitor developments in order to further enhance our policies and procedures in this evolving global health crisis," the release states.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas has implemented precautionary measures specifically tailored to mitigate the spread of covid-19.

For more information about Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, visit www.oasisforwomennwa.org or call 479-268-4340.

General News on 05/06/2020