I am all for the right to protest. It is a cornerstone of American democracy. The concept of America began with a protest. The Boston Tea Party, in which the only casualties were 342 boxes of East Indian tea, occurred in 1773. England over-reacted to the protest by shutting down Boston Harbor and imposing even more taxes on American colonists, who then found more reasons to hate being British subjects. You know the rest of the story.

As a child in the 1960s, I watched protests televised on news reports. There were protests against the Vietnam War, for civil rights, women's rights, gay rights and environmental protection. The majority of participants in these protests were young people, many of them on college campuses. My parents, like most others, disapproved of all the protesting. As protests became more chaotic, the disapproval turned into outright fear. How dare these stupid kids turn against the country's leaders? Why are they disrespectful to authority?

On May 4, 1970, four students at Kent State University were shot and killed by the National Guard during a prolonged protest. Nine other students were wounded. On May 14, two African-American students died, and twelve wounded by police at Jackson State University in Mississippi. Suddenly, the mood of the nation turned 180 degrees. The photo of a young girl screaming over the dead body of Jeffrey Miller covered every newspaper and magazine. Every parent identified with the families of the deceased that month.

The use of deadly force against unarmed protestors was too similar to the British firing on American colonists. Just as the colonists became enraged over England's heavy-handed response to the Boston Tea Party, shocked Americans reacted to the university killings by staging more protests. America's view of the Vietnam War changed.

Today, we have protests over the lockdown rules placed in response to covid-19. Some want the economy re-opened immediately; some want more stringent measures taken to protect the populace. Ignorance on both sides predominates. Distrust of government, long present in American politics, is fueled by the use of social media to twist scientific data. People with no real understanding of how science works issue statements they feel are "facts." Conspiracy theories and irrationalities abound. It is shocking to see the silencing of those with real experience in epidemiology and virology. If experts speak the truth but go against political interests, they are often shut down or removed from their positions.

Americans have become too coddled by comfortable living and instant gratification. Patience and understanding are required to get through this nightmare. Drugs require significant testing for safety and efficacy. Vaccines require time for development. Politicians must get out of the way of the scientists and let them do their job. Government leaders are trying their best, but they are dealing with a problem never encountered in their lifetime. Governors and mayors know their states and towns best, let them decide how best to protect their people.

Those who feel their rights trump the health of their neighbors can voice their opinions, but only with reasoned arguments, not violence and intimidation. Yelling at a masked nurse who has just worked a 14-hour shift does nothing but diminish the one screaming.

By the way, if you are healthy enough to march on the steps of the state capitol, perhaps you could use your energy more productively. Deliver groceries to those who can't get out or do some yard work for the elderly. Send an encouraging word to someone. Posing for the cameras with your assault rifle, shades, and fat belly hanging over your ammo belt does not inspire patriotism. You really need a gun to make your point? It won't help a bit when you are hooked up to a ventilator.

We are Americans. We have the right to protest. But your right to yell ends where my family's health is concerned. So at least put your face mask on. And be grateful no one is shooting at you with bullets or a water hose.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 05/06/2020