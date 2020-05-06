We, the people living in Bella Vista, are so lucky to have a community newspaper. A New York Times opinion columnist, David Leonhardt, tells why our local newspapers are so important. Leonhardt says, without local papers, many people don't even know who their mayors or city councils are, much less what they are doing.

The Wednesday, April 21, issue of the Weekly Vista has articles about what's going on with the POA election, how the city is preparing to trim the city budget and how local quilters are face mask makers. Our paper keeps us informed about the city, POA and local happenings.

Personally, I really enjoyed reading reporter Lynn Atkins' story about the Hoka Hey Challenge, about riding a Harley motorcycle 7,500 miles from Florida to Alaska. What a way to ride! I lived vicariously with motorbiker Mark Hopkins. I felt like I was riding his bike -- a much safer way to travel. Every week, the newspaper has stories that make me feel good and inform me. We get stories about the POA and the city that we don't get anywhere else. We are so lucky to have a community paper.

Andra Atteberry

Bella Vista

Editorial on 05/06/2020