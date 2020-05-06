Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Allen's Food Market in Bella Vista is taking several safety precautions due to covid-19. General Manager Steve Morrow said customers are doing a good job of socially distancing themselves.

At Allen's Food Market in Bella Vista, managers started taking safety precautions as soon as it became apparent that people were going to start staying home due to covid-19.

"We started on that original Saturday sanitizing carts. Every cart is sprayed down, wiped off. Every customer gets one that hasn't been touched," said general manager Steve Morrow.

Additionally, the store supplies sanitizing wipes so that customers may wipe the carts down to their own satisfaction, he said.

Morrow said he believes the store was the first in Northwest Arkansas to install Plexiglas barriers between cashiers and customers to keep both cashiers and customers safe.

As for social distancing, he said things are going well.

"We're trying our best to keep employees apart. I think people are being very respectful. (Customers) are doing a great job of distancing themselves."

He said employees in the deli department are required to wear masks, "because that's food that doesn't get cooked."

Morrow said he has had about five staff members who decided not to come to work due to the virus. One had a compromised immune system. Another had diabetes. A few were teens whose parents did not want them to work. The store has hired "a ton" of new employees, he said.

He noted all employees get "combat pay," a boost on every check for the work they are doing.

"I have never had 'thank you' said to me so many times," he said. He added that he respects the work that police and firefighters do, and, "for the first time, grocery stores, we're in the trenches. I've got 15-year-old kids out here."

He said at the beginning, the store had a run on supplies.

"The first three days was the wildest thing. It was like a winter storm in Bella Vista on steroids. It lasted nine days. It took about three weeks to catch up," he said.

The store changed its hours immediately, he said, dropping a few hours. It is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. rather than the usual 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"People are doing fewer visits and buying a lot more per visit. They are not coming in for a few things," he observed.

He concluded, "People have been so nice. Almost everybody thanks us for what we're doing.... It's very gratifying."

Morrow has been in the grocery business for 46 years. He opened Allen's 21 years ago. The company owns another store in Vinita, Okla.

