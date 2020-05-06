Wonderland Cave on Dartmoor Road was opened as an underground night club in Bella Vista in 1930 by C.A. Linebarger Sr. For years, rumors have flown around that Linebarger was able to get some nationally famous big bands to come to play in Bella Vista.

For example, author Gil Fite on page 58 in his book, "From Vision to Reality: A History of Bella Vista Village, 1915-1993," wrote that Glenn Miller was scheduled to play for a big dance at Wonderland Cave on July 4 weekend, 1941. He was given that information in the early 1990s by a couple who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1991, after being married the weekend of July 4, 1941, in Bentonville on a vacation trip to Arkansas and who many years later retired to Bella Vista.

But Linebarger's newspaper, the Bella Vista Breezes, of July 1, 1941, reported the band on that 4th of July weekend was the Eddie Lain Orchestra out of Parsons, Kan. This was not Lain's first engagement in Bella Vista. Here is an excerpt from an article about Eddie Lain's orchestra published the previous year, on June 26, 1940: "Loren Fain, first sax man and a holdover from the 1939 season ... professes a liking for the pulsating swing of Glenn Miller, whose band is now riding the crest of nation-wide popularity." Since there are no records of any kind to show that Glenn Miller ever played in Bella Vista, it is safe to assume that 50 years later, that couple remembered dancing to Glenn Miller music but forgot what orchestra was playing that music.

A more puzzling question is whether Duke Ellington ever played in Bella Vista. Carole Linebarger Harter, granddaughter of C.A. Linebarger Sr., has an audiotape interview that her grandfather did with a female interviewer in the late 1970s not long before his death, in which he said he hired Duke Ellington for a one night stand for $1,800. I have listened to that tape and noted that Linebarger used the name Duke Ellington one time at the beginning but not again through the rest of the interview, so it's hard to say whether it was that band he was remembering from decades earlier.

However, we do have documentation that Duke Ellington played in Arkansas and surrounding states in the 1930s and 1940s. His biographer, Terry Teachout, sent me Ellington's schedule that he had compiled, which included dates such as Little Rock on Nov. 24-26, 1933; Hope, Ark., on July 4, 1935; Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 28, 1936; Joplin, Mo., on Nov. 18, 1939; Tulsa, May 13, 1940; and Wichita, Kan., on Sept. 13-19, 1946.

Ellington was in Hot Springs on Oct. 14, 1947, and in Joplin the next day, so a stop along the way in Bella Vista is certainly possible. But one wonders why there is no record in any of the Linebarger historical documents either at the Bella Vista Historical Museum or in the University of Arkansas Mullins Library Special Collections of such an event? There is no newspaper article or anything reflected in Linebarger's financial records that Duke Ellington or any other nationally-known band or singer ever played in Bella Vista.

Since Carole Harter has thoroughly searched all Linebarger historical records without finding any financial records or newspaper clippings about Ellington playing in Bella Vista, she does not believe that ever happened and that her grandfather may have been just trying to impress the woman who was interviewing him not long before his death. Growing up in Bella Vista in the 1940s and 1950s, she is certain that her parents would have told her that story if it ever happened.

