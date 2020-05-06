Originally printed in the July 1969 Village Vista Cooper president John Cooper Jr., left, presents Tulsa University head football coach Vince Carillot with the first place trophy after the fifth annual Football Coaches Invitational Tournament in June 1969, the first year the tournament was held in Bella Vista.

Decades ago, football coaches traded the turf for the green during the off-season when they came out for the Football Coaches Invitational Golf Tournament, which started in Cherokee Village in 1965 and moved to Bella Vista in 1969.

The tournament, approved by the John Cooper Company and the American Football Coaches Association to operate as a nonprofit game for football coaches from major school, was hosted in Bella Vista until 1973, when it moved to Hot Springs until its final year in 1975.

According to an article in the May 1969 Vista, during its first year hosting the tournament the village expected to see 36 coaches, including Air Force coach Ben Martin, Oklahoma coach Chuck Fairbanks, Tennessee coach Doug Dickey and previous tournament winners J.T. King of Texas Tech, Darrell Royal of the University of Texas and Frank Broyles -- who also co-sponsored the tournament alongside John Cooper -- from the University of Arkansas. The tournament also featured 45 sportswriters and 12 athletic officials at that year's coaches' tournament.

By comparison, a June 1969 piece in the Arkansas Democrat stated that the tournament's first year had a field of 18 coaches and 10 writers, while the first Bella Vista tournament was expecting as many as 225 participants.

While eyes were on the previous winners, including Broyles and Royal, who were known rivals on the field and green, that first year's victories among both coaches and writers went to golfers from Tulsa. Tulsa University head football coach Vince Carillot took home the coaches' division trophy, while Mac Creager of KOTV in Tulsa won the writer's division.

The tournament remained in Bella Vista for a few more years and moved to Hot Springs where it resumed until 1975, one year before Broyles retired.

His daughter, Betsy Broyles Arnold, co-founder of the Broyles foundation, reminisced some about attending the tournaments with her father during childhood and her early teens.

"It was pretty amazing ... having the opportunity to be around these coaches, who just seemed like ordinary people," she said, "I didn't understand the magnitude of who they were."

While he spent a lot of time coaching, she said, her father also golfed during the off season. He did well in these tournaments largely because he was an extremely competitive and athletic person, she explained.

"Dad was a natural athlete," she said. "He's competitive, so he worked at it."

When they weren't playing in tournaments, it wasn't uncommon to go on golf outings with rival Texas coach and golfer Darrell Royal, who she said was her father's best friend despite their teams' fierce competition.

Among her and her siblings, it didn't land until much later that their father -- or anyone else at these tournaments -- was a huge deal, she said.

But the event was still a great time, she added.

"I just had fun following my dad," Broyles Arnold said. "He was my hero."

