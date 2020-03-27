Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about new funding proposals related to COVID-19 looks on during a press conference on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the State Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon, Friday, March 27, regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
