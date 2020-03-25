Individuals impersonating Center for Disease Control personnel have been offering covid-19 testing in exchange for money and personal data, according to a news release issued by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

According to the document, ADEM has confirmed that the CDC is not performing door-to-door testing and residents who encounter someone offering a covid-19 test and claiming to be with the CDC should file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General's Office, which can be reached by phone at 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982, or online at arkansasag.gov.

The Bella Vista Police Department can also be reached by phone at 479-855-3771.

