Individuals impersonating Center for Disease Control personnel have been offering covid-19 testing in exchange for money and personal data, according to a news release issued by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
According to the document, ADEM has confirmed that the CDC is not performing door-to-door testing and residents who encounter someone offering a covid-19 test and claiming to be with the CDC should file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General's Office, which can be reached by phone at 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982, or online at arkansasag.gov.
The Bella Vista Police Department can also be reached by phone at 479-855-3771.
General News on 03/25/2020
Print Headline: State warns against covid-19 scams
