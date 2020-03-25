Jan Simms has lived in Bella Vista for eight years and has often had friends urge her to run for a board seat. She has a solid background in finances including a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma and master's degree in business administration from Oklahoma City University. She was director of finance for an Oklahoma City company before retiring to Bella Vista.

Simms doesn't want to change the number of golf courses in Bella Vista.

"I think that the POA's main job is provide amenities and we need to keep our amenities open," she said. "Closing a golf course would affect the property values of the homes in that area."

As long as the courses remain busy, they need to stay. And, bringing in golfers from outside Bella Vista may be key to keeping the courses busy.

She would also like to bring in new residents who golf, she said.

Simms said she wants to study the Master Trail Plan before she forms an opinion on trails on the west side. She supports the new Metfield Connector which will give Cooper Elementary students a safe route home.

"I'm meeting all types of new people. I want to see what they have to say. A lot of people say enough of the trails, but there are families and groups that just love the trails," Simms said.

She wants to consider all the opinions before she makes up her mind.

She's heard about the divisions in the community and among the board candidates, but she stays away from Facebook, where the issues are often argued.

"I have an open mind and I want to represent all members," she said. But if there are two groups that seem to be diametrically opposed, it will be difficult to get them together, she said.

Answering a question about POA salaries, she said she understands that it's a big number, but the COO has a lot of varied responsibilities -- everything from water to the environment to the golf courses.

She would like to look at all the financials and make sure there aren't too many "layers" of management, but she hasn't done that yet.

She will make up her own mind once she has all the facts.

"I'm not a 'yes' person," she said.

