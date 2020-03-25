Joy Sawyer believes the key to unifying the POA community is transparency.

"We need to hear all sides of a situation. We have to talk about the good, the bad and the ugly," she said. And all members should know about those conversations. "We need to build back trust."

Sawyer said she's not part of any group and will always represent all members.

She teaches gifted and talented students in the Springdale School District. For about a year and a half, she's been attending board meetings and often speaking at the public forum.

Although she doesn't play golf, Sawyer said she loves the golf courses and enjoys walking on them. It would be very difficult to close a course, she said, because it would affect home values for the people who own the lots and homes around it. She would rather see the courses open but managed more efficiently.

She likes the trails too and grew up riding bikes on trails, although the didn't call them mountain bikes. But she believes there should have been a vote before the trails went in.

"For the amount of controversy it brought -- the division. I feel like they could have brought it back to the membership and have a vote. People were very upset about the trails being so close to their yard," she said. "They didn't understand what the trails were until the first section was built and then it was too late."

Sawyer said she doesn't have enough information to talk about salaries, even though she understands that many people are upset about them. But from the outside, she doesn't know exactly what responsibilities the various managers have and that's what salaries should be based on. The best way to get information would be to job shadow for a day and then compare their salaries to a national average.

"I want to make some decisions based on research, not just go in with guns blazing," she said.

