John Hudec is a business owner with a varied background and he plans to use all of it as a POA board member. Currently, he owns and operates restaurants in Rogers and Fayetteville but he once worked for a small municipal park and recreation department.

"I want to be the voice of reason on the board," he said. "We need to make decisions for everyone, not just one group."

One of the things that seem to divide the community is its perception of the board. Some of the negative perception came from the most recent election. That could be fixed by being completely transparent, he said.

Before he can talk about divisions among the board, Hudec said he needs to see for himself what the divisions are.

Hudec moved to Bella Vista for the amenities and he wants to make sure they are run efficiently. He likes the number of golf courses and would like to lure more golfers from the neighboring communities to keep the courses open.

"The courses cost money, but they are part of the community," he said.

The trails are one reason people move to Bella Vista, he said. He formed that opinion after talking to real estate agents and people he met at a newcomer's meet and greet. He doesn't mind seeing the trails expand to the west side since he believes it will increase everyone's property value.

POA salaries may be high for this area, but he's not sure what can be done about it. He believes COO Tom Judson does a good job and he understands that there are few people with the credentials he brings to the job. Replacing Judson with someone willing to take a lesser salary might be impossible, he said. But the POA could be run by someone with experience with a large company -- rather than a community -- and that might be less expensive.

General News on 03/25/2020