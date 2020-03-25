Museum Closed

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus situation, we felt it was necessary to close the museum, effective March 16, until further notice. With the cancelation of the citywide garage sale in late April, we will not be offering museum parking spaces for rent for that event but hope everyone will be able to come back and join us next year.

Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

The April 2 Roundtable has been canceled. An announcement will be made at a later date about the May 7 meeting.

Historic Sites Driving Tour

Our next historic sites driving tour was postponed from Friday, March 20, and will be rescheduled at a future date. If you were not already signed up and are interested in participating, call Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 for information. It is a fun way to spend an afternoon touring old historic sites in Bella Vista. This is a fundraiser for the museum and all proceeds go to our operating costs.

Annual Membership Meeting

Our annual membership meeting was held on Sunday, March 15. The speaker was Jim Wozniak, who told very entertaining stories about his years in law enforcement in Bella Vista, from the time he moved here in 1977 until he retired in 2009. We also held our annual election of officers for the coming twelve months. Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips will share the office of president for the coming year, and Virginia Reynolds will again serve as treasurer. Jill Werner is moving to a new role, that of volunteer coordinator, and Xyta Lucas will serve as gift shop manager.

Fisher-Price Toy Exhibit

Our latest Fisher-Price toy exhibit of Easter-themed toys, on loan from Bella Vista resident Bruce Fox, will be available for viewing for an extended period of time after we reopen. An employee of Fisher-Price for over 30 years, Bruce became the company historian. His presentation about the Fisher-Price company set for April 4 will be rescheduled to a later date.

Gift Shop

When the museum re-opens, we invite everyone to come and check out our gift shop merchandise. We will continue to carry local honey, plus a variety of Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise that has been donated to the museum for selling in the gift shop.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion. When we reopen, we will resume our normal hours of Wednesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. In the interim, we will check for messages on a regular basis, phone 479-855-2335, or we may be contacted through email, bellavistamuseum@gmail.com. Our website is www.bellavistamuseum.org.

