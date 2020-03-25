After visiting Bella Vista for years, Sandy Fosdick and her husband decided to not wait for retirement. They moved to Bella Vista permanently in 2007. Fosdick is an underwriting specialist for Shelter Insurance, which gives her experience in risk management.

"We have a lifetime worth of memories here in Bella Vista and I just see people getting madder and madder about things," she said. She decided to sacrifice some time to run for the board of directors.

Fosdick is a golfer but, in recent years, she started playing less golf because it was getting so expensive. She doesn't play enough for the annual fee to make sense, but now that the daily fee is going down, she plans to play more.

"I call golf the great forgotten potential revenue stream and sales tax booster," she said. Both the city and the POA should be marketing golf and bringing in new golfers so the POA can get the income and the city can get the sales tax.

She believes the city has enough trails. People, she said, didn't understand what the trails were and they never had a chance to vote on them. The only people who attended the trail meetings that were held before the project started were the people who were interested in using trails.

When asked about POA salaries, Fosdick said part of the problem is the number reported on the IRS forms which includes all benefits. She understands that including benefits with salaries makes salaries appear much higher than they actually are, but she also understands that overall salaries have been increasing since Tom Judson took over as COO. She wants to see the numbers of all the salaries before she makes up her mind.

Fosdick said she's running for the board on her own and she's not part of any group. She didn't ask for anyone to help sponsor her candidacy. She's running to represent all members and doesn't plan to be beholden to any specific group.

