John Goodman Jr. is happy to have found Bella Vista because, for once, his entire family is happy with the choice. He has a wife and three kids and they all love the community. He's only been here for one year, but he's ready to get involved by running for a board seat.

He is the manager of Cognizant Technology Services, working with Walmart International and he has a bachelor's degree in information technology and a master's degree in management information systems.

"I'm a data analysis person," he said, answering a question about POA golf. Before making a decision on closing any golf course, he wants to see the numbers. He would also consider a plan that might rotate month-long closings for one course at a time in order to save money on staffing and take care of any large maintenance problems.

Goodman also wants to know more about the trail system.

"I'm not pro-trail and I'm not anti-trail. They are here and they're not going anywhere," he said. But he's sympathetic to the members who are worried about their privacy. It's not fair to put the trails close to any home and any future trails will have to be built without encroaching on privacy, he said. He wants to see the plans before the next section of trails is approved.

All property owners are equal, he said. Owners of unimproved lots should have the same rights as owners of improved lots. The most recent election did divide the community and that wasn't right and should never happen again.

"We need to get back to one community," he said.

But differences on the board are sometimes useful. If all the board members agreed on the issues, they wouldn't have the opportunity to come up with creative solutions. Disagreements give them the chance to hammer out new solutions.

Goodman said he believes some POA salaries are too high for this region. He would like to see the "metrics" for salaries and bonuses. Each person should have a target, for example increasing sales 20 percent, and they would get an increase or a bonus only if they met their target, he said.

General News on 03/25/2020