GOLF TOURNAMENTS --

Spring 3-Person Scramble

The Spring 3-Person Scramble will begin both days with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, at the Highlands Golf Course. All golfers are welcome. Entry fee is $45 per player and includes coffee and doughnuts, on-course contests, one Mulligan per golfer per day, flight awards and lunch in the Highlands dining room following play on Sunday. For additional information or to register online, go to bellavistapoa.com/golf or take a completed registration form along with payment to one of the Bella Vista pro shops or the Golf Division Office.

Registration and cancelation deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

Shot in the Dark 4-Person Scramble

All golfers are welcome to play in the Shot in the Dark 4-Person Scramble 9-hole tournament beginning with a shotgun start at 8:30 p.m. (at dark) Friday, April 17, at the Highlands Golf Course. Entry fee is $50 per player and includes a putting contest, flight awards, cookout, happy hour and music at 6 p.m. prior to play. There is also a Shoot for the Stars package for $20 per team that includes two Mulligans per player and one Putt Again per player. All proceeds go to benefit local high school golf teams. Sponsor a hole for $100 (please email kellil@bvvpoa.com with information to be printed on the sign.)

For additional information or to register online, go to bellavistapoa.com/golf or take a completed registration form along with payment to one of the Bella Vista pro shops or the Golf Division Office.

Registration and cancellation deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

American Legion Golf Tournament

On Saturday, June 13, the veterans of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 will host their 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Kingswood Golf Course. It is a 4-person scramble teeing off at 8 a.m. Everyone is invited to sign up. The cutoff will be 36 foursomes. Any entries after that will be returned. Green fees include cart, lunch and door prize tickets. There will be raffle items that day as well. Fees are published on the entry form. Entry forms are available at the POA golf clubhouses, bellavistapost341.org, and by emailing usaf7078@yahoo.com.

GOLF LEAGUES --

Women's Five and Four Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five plus Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are new to the game, as well as good to experienced golfers. The group plays at Brittany golf course, with the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Mondays, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. "Meet and Greet" at Riordan Hall is canceled. Play begins April 6. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/by/5wga and bring it on Monday, April 6 or mail it to Carlotta. Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to Carlotta Harned at 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Oldes 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes 9-Hole Golf Group is seeking new members for the 2020 spring/summer season. This group plays a Texas Scramble every week on Tuesday mornings and plays all of the Bella Vista courses. All events are handicapped and players of all skill levels are welcome. There is a $3 entry fee per event. Weekly events are mildly competitive but mostly fun. Contact Barry Owen at 479-876-8432 or drive1954@gmail.com.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is accepting membership applications for the 2020 golf season. Play is April through October on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights play the red tees, weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website or at https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information, please call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067, or Jim Edgar, president, at 404-217-0604.

Sports on 03/25/2020