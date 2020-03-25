David Brandenburg, the only incumbent running for the board of the directors promises to bring some continuity. Board members, he explained, have a steep learning curve. It takes most people a full year to understand the POA and its many amenities. After three years, he has that understanding.

He's not worried about factions on the board. It would not be practical to have a board full of "yes men," he said. Questioning the board is a good thing, although refusing to accept actual facts is not good, he said.

The community can be unified with communications, he said. Although there will always be some members who are unhappy. It's that way in any group.

Bella Vista, he said, has the right number of golf courses. He's a golfer and he understands how golf courses work. Golf in Bella Vista is different from other communities because of the golf groups that play on weekdays and prefer shotgun starts. Almost any other golf course depends on the weekends for the bulk of its income. In Bella Vista, golf is social and groups want to finish at about the same time and compare scores even though that makes maintenance more difficult. Scheduling the groups and leaving space for other members to play requires the right number of courses.

Brandenburg is a retired business owner who has lived in Bella Vista for over 30 years. He used to look out over the ravines and think about taking a walk out there, but it wasn't really possible. The common areas were too overgrown to walk easily until the trails went in.

"They were an incredible gift to the community," he said, referring the Walton Family Foundation funding for bicycle and hiking trails.

Real estate agents have reported that many people mention the trails favorably when they consider a move to Bella Vista.

He also likes the management team in Bella Vista. They are a stable and professional team that works well together. They know their job and they are good at it. He believes they earn their salary.

"They are absolutely not overpaid," he said.

