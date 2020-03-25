Each year, three seats of the nine-seat POA board of directors are filled. The terms are three years each. This year's election will begin when ballots are mailed to members in good standing on April 13.

Members are in good standing if they were up to date on assessment payments as of March 31. Each lot has one vote, including both improved lots and unimproved lots whose owners may live out of town. Voting can be done via mail or on the internet. The ballot mailing will have the details. Lots owned by the POA are not given a vote.

Only one current board member is running for reelection, David Brandenburg. Two other board members, Ruth Hatcher and Jim Abrahamson chose not to run. There are six candidates running.

The POA Election Committee planned a candidate forum, tentatively scheduled for April 7.

The results of the election are revealed at the annual membership meeting which is scheduled for May 19.

Each of the six candidates were asked about the same issues. There is more information, including short biographies, on the POA website, https://bellavistapoa.com/election/.

