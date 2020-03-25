March 20 -- As the first positive case of covid-19 is announced in Benton County, we want to assure the community of all we have done and continue to roll out for protection.

Today, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the first positive case of covid-19 in Benton County. As we have communicated to employees and the public, we have implemented many preventive measures against the covid-19 outbreak. Our internal strategies began in February as we started using new cleaning methods, installed Purell hand sanitizer dispensers at all county facilities and placed UV air purifiers in our buildings.

Measures in place

On Monday, March 16, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring closed the Administration Building to the public. Benton County Circuit Court judges also limited court appearances. This restricted the number of people entering the courts' facilities. Additionally, on Monday, March 16, County Judge Barry Moehring issued an emergency proclamation that requested assistance for our emergency services. As we learned more about the virus, Benton County leaders found it necessary to close all facilities to the public on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. The only exceptions are the Department of Revenue office at D Street in Bentonville, and the circuit courts still remain open to address matters which by law cannot be delayed.

New Policies

Due to the still-developing situation, and to add to preventative measures, starting Monday, March 23, Benton County is adopting a new internal procedure for entering our buildings. Each employee entering the building will go through a screening procedure based on those established by the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health. You can view the screening questionnaire here. If an employee answers YES to any of these questions, they will not be allowed in the building and will be asked to call the Arkansas Department of Health at 1-800-803-7847 for an over the phone screening. We are implementing these changes to ensure we keep our employees safe and limit possible exposure to COVID-19. Additionally, this is for employee's peace of mind in knowing their co-workers have been screened and do not have a fever or exposure risks. Additionally, each employee's temperature will be taken upon coming into work. Anyone whose temperature exceeds 100 degrees will not be allowed in the building and will be asked to call the Arkansas Department of Health for an over the phone screening. Temperatures will be taken by a medically-trained professional and will be done with a no-contact thermometer.

Resources

Benton County leaders ask the public to use online services as much as possible.

Court-ordered payments can be mailed to the Circuit Clerk's Office at 102 NE A Street, Bentonville, AR. 72712.

Land Recordings/Court Filings for the Circuit Clerk's office will be received and processed by e-recording, e-filing or mail. The public can call 479-271- 1015 or visit https://bentoncountyar.gov/circuit-clerk/ for more information. (A secure drop box is in the process of being implemented. Contact the office at the number given to inquire.)

To pay taxes, go online https://bentoncountyar.gov/collector/pay-taxes/. Call 479-271-1040 for questions regarding taxes.

To assess personal property, call 479-271-1033 or go online https://bentoncountyar.gov/assessor

To obtain a marriage license, please call the County Clerk's office at 479-271-1013 or email CountyClerk@BentonCountyAR.Gov.

Phone numbers and websites for the specific offices are as follows:

County Judge: 479-271-1000 https://bentoncountyar.gov/county-judge/

Circuit Clerk: 479-271-1015 https://bentoncountyar.gov/circuit-clerk/

County Assessor: 479-271- 1033 https://bentoncountyar.gov/assessor/

County Clerk: 479-271-1013 https://bentoncountyar.gov/county-clerk/

County Collector: 479-271-1040 https://bentoncountyar.gov/collector/

Prosecuting Attorney: 479-271-1030 https://bentoncountyar.gov/prosecuting-attorney/

Public Defender: 479-271-1028 or 479-271-1015 https://bentoncountyar.gov/public-defender/

County Coroner: 479-621-0223 https://bentoncountyar.gov/coroner/

