Bella Vista District Court canceled in April by Cassi Lapp | Today at 5:00 a.m.

BELLA VISTA -- Judge Ray Bunch has declared that all cases scheduled for Bella Vista District Court Thursday, April 2, are canceled. Cases scheduled for March have already been postponed. All April cases will be rescheduled and those impacted will be notified.

The Bella Vista District Court office is currently closed to all public traffic until further notice. Fines and fees can be paid online at https://bellavistaar.gov/government/departments/district_court.php or mailed to 612 W. Lancashire Blvd. Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Court judges appreciate your patience through this process, as the safety of the public and our court personnel is of the utmost importance. For questions, contact the court by email at court@bellavistaar.gov.

