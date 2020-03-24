Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, middle, shows a map of covid-19 cases Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock as he speaks along with Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, and Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Gregory Bledsoe during a daily press conference about the corona virus in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that 206 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Arkansas.

The number of total cases increased by five since Monday evening, when the agency reported 201 cases. So far, seven people have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials plan to provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the conference live.