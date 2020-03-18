Monday, March 9
Hi: 63 Lo: 43
Precip: 0.33 inches
Tuesday, March 10
Hi: 63 Lo: 39
Precip: none
Wednesday, March 11
Hi: 72 Lo: 50
Precip: 0.37 inches
Thursday, March 12
Hi: 80 Lo: 56
Precip: none
Friday, March 13
Hi: 55 Lo: 40
Precip: 0.16 inches
Saturday, March 14
Hi: 49 Lo: 38
Precip: 1.04 inches
Sunday, March 15
Hi: 45 Lo: 39
Precip: none
PRECIPITATION
To date in 2020: 9.8 inches
