Weather History by Staff Report | March 18, 2020

Monday, March 9

Hi: 63 Lo: 43

Precip: 0.33 inches

Tuesday, March 10

Hi: 63 Lo: 39

Precip: none

Wednesday, March 11

Hi: 72 Lo: 50

Precip: 0.37 inches

Thursday, March 12

Hi: 80 Lo: 56

Precip: none

Friday, March 13

Hi: 55 Lo: 40

Precip: 0.16 inches

Saturday, March 14

Hi: 49 Lo: 38

Precip: 1.04 inches

Sunday, March 15

Hi: 45 Lo: 39

Precip: none

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2020: 9.8 inches

Community on 03/18/2020

Weather History

