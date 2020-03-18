Southern Strings is a group of musicians that meet at Forest Hills Church to play gospel, folk, traditional and mountain music. While their musical choices are not always mainstream, what makes the group unique is the instruments on which they play their music. Southern Strings is made up of dulcimers, harps and psaltery. There may be an acoustic guitar as well.

The group of about 12 musicians practices every Thursday at the church. Most of the members play more than one instrument. Although they perform occasionally, most often at museum events or nursing homes, they play together just because they enjoy it.

There have been other dulcimer groups, member Pat Kirby said. Southern Strings could be about 10 years old, but no one has really kept track. It probably evolved from another folk music group.

She saw a performance at the library and fell in love with the psaltery, a stringed instrument that's similar to her folk harp, but easy to transport.

"I had to have one," she said.

Some members of the group have a background in music, but some members, like her husband who keeps time with a set of bongos or sometimes spoons, don't have the background. They just love to play.

"It's never too late to learn," she said.

Southern Strings welcomes new members. It meets at Forest Hills Church at 1:30 on Thursdays, or call Kirby at 479-268-4901.

General News on 03/18/2020