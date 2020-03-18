Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Jerry Ponder made his first and his second hole in one on the Kingswood Golf Course on Thursday. When he called his wife to tell her the news, she suggested he should go buy a lottery ticket, immediately.

When Jerry Ponder pulled up the number 7 tee box on the Kingswood Golf Course last Thursday, he knew it was a hole that's always given him trouble. In the past, he's found it difficult to get on the number seven green. Joking, he turned to his friend driving the cart.

"This time," he said, "I'm going to get a hole in one."

He did. It was a surprise, he said. All four members of the foursome, Ponder, Charlie Beverage, Wayne Crump and Dan Steiner watched the ball hit the green, come almost to a stop, and then roll right into the hole.

Ponder has been playing golf for 55 years and it was his first hole in one.

When the foursome made it to the green, Ponder posed for a photo. He texted the photo to his son, who is also a golfer, and his son replied, asking -- if it's a hole in one, why are you carrying your putter?

The putter he carried onto the green was just a habit, he explained.

He didn't make that mistake on hole number 12. There is a sand trap in front of hole 12. Ponder teed off and "wished" his ball over the sand trap. Then he wished it onto the green. That was really all he wanted, but it wasn't all he got. For the second time in one game, the ball rolled right into the hole.

"I couldn't believe it," he said. Again, his entire foursome watched.

"There were high elbows all around," he said, explaining that he has been avoiding handshakes and high fives due to his weakened immune system. He texted his entire family about the feat. His wife promptly told him to go buy a lottery ticket.

Later, at Papa Mike's, Ponder bought his entire golf group not one, but two rounds of drinks. He was playing with the Bernard 18 hole Men's group which has about 50 members. He also plays with the B-Boys on Tuesdays.

He finished the round with his all-time low score: 81.

Kingswood, he said, is his favorite course.

