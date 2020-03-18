Bella Vista Community Church

Lenten soup suppers and meditations are Wednesdays through April 1. Ham and bean soup is served on March 18 at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Please call the church office to sign up (cost is $3/person or $5/family). Meditations begin at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Kids are treated to a special Lent activity during the meditation.

BVCC will present a Passover seder led by Pastor Anna on Maundy Thursday, April 9, in McKay Hall at 6:30 p.m. Please sign up to ensure a seat and enough food for the teaching that explains how Passover pictures the work Christ has done on our behalf.

Current Sermon Series -- Gospel Shaped Worship

Sunday, March 15, The Foundation of Worship

Sunday, March 22, Worship and God's Word

Sunday, March 29, The Worship Service

Palm Sunday, April 5, Why and How We Pray

Maundy Thursday, April 9, Passover Seder -- 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday, April 10, Crucifixion -- 11:45 a.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12, Resurrection

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

If looking for a new church family, the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista invites you to worship during this Lenten season at the traditional worship service each Sunday at 10 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages meet at 8:30 a.m. A nursery attendant is available. Stay for coffee fellowship after the service. New friends are always welcome.

The weekly worship service is now being posted online. Visit the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista Facebook page or search for "PCBV Worship Service" on YouTube.com.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Lenten services will be held each week at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Prior to the services, supper will be served, starting at 5:15 p.m.

The "Inquirer's Class" meets at 9:45 a.m. Sundays in the church library. This class is led by Pastor Hass and is an opportunity for new (or current members who want a refresher course) to learn about what it means to be a Lutheran and about Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Bella Vista Lutheran Mixed 9-holers will again be starting in April. This group is for singles and couples. For information, contact Bill Schollten at 479-855-1324.

Shoeboxes are needed for the "Shoebox Ministry." It would like to have 50 boxes to fill during the month of May.

The "Sonday Riders" will meet on March 22 at 2 p.m. in the church parking lot for a two-hour ride. All two-, three- and four-wheel vehicles are welcome.

On April 4 there will be a special worship service at 11:30 a.m. for those that are unable to attend a regular worship service. Following the service, lunch will be served. If anyone needs transportation to this or any other worship service, please call the church office at 479-855-0272.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Along with the food items needed, it also collects the PVC "Best Choice" labels. It recently was able to redeem the collected labels for $240. A container for your donations is in the church narthex.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, March 22, Discussion: White Privilege, Racial Awareness, Responsibility.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, March 18, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers. A pot-bless fellowship dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and the community is always welcome. At 6:30 p.m., there will be singing, devotions and prayer in the worship center.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

Back by popular demand, Unity Church holds the Equinox Drum Circle at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, with saging by the Rev. Cowan. Bring drums or noisemakers to join the Drum Circle to celebrate the change of season from winter to spring.

Highland Christian Church

Sunday service March 22 will have a guest speaker, Pastor Gary Chapman, speaking on "Chains and Trains" from Romans 5:1-11. There will be a fellowship meal served after service for all who attend. Pastor Chapman was a licensed Methodist preacher, also ordained in the United Church of Christ, and taught religion classes at Southeastern Community College in Iowa.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next 10-week session of Flex 'N Stretch starts Monday, March 23, at Highlands Church and meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. in the Peter Classroom. The mission is to challenge, encourage and promote better health through physical exercise. You can attend one lesson, all 30 lessons, or even somewhere in between -- whatever works for you. Flex 'N Stretch is a wellness program of activities that focuses on responsible movement that is pain-free and possible for all participants, including seniors, and teaches how to do the exercises easily and safely. Benefits include increased range of motion, coordination, strength, balance and agility, all of which improve the quality of life and lead to longer independent living. Cost is $45 for 30 sessions or $30 for 15 Sessions. Contact the church office at 479-855-2277 for more information.

