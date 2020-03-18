Some events were postponed, some canceled and some moved to the Internet when the Bella Vista POA responded to the coronavirus.

Late Monday afternoon, an emailed update tightened up restrictions at Bella Vista amenities. An earlier plan included online meetings, but later all meetings including the board work session were canceled along with banquets and other large events.

The Meet the Candidates event, a forum for board candidates, scheduled for March 17, was first moved online, with no public allowed to attend, and then postponed. On Monday afternoon, POA general manager Tom Judson said the forum was moved to April 7. It might still be an online event. The election takes place from April 13 to May 19.

"It's all unpredictable and fluid," he said. Adding that the POA is listening to all the recommendations and requirements and doing its best to comply.

On Monday Riordan Hall, Branchwood and Metfield, which all have fitness centers, were still open. But all groups and classes were canceled, including private clubs that meet in the facilities.

Cathy Wilmoth, the manager at Riordan Hall, said on Monday people were coming and going to use the fitness room and were generally understanding about the cancellations. Later in the afternoon, it was announced that the buildings were to close completely.

Restaurants were open on Monday, with extra precautions taken to sanitize. The late afternoon email said that BV Bar and Grill and Lakepoint would close their dining rooms, but provide take out service. The Highlands would close.

The golf department's update included tips to keep golfers safe from the virus. Golfers were asked not to remove flags from holes and to level the bunkers with their feet so they aren't handling the rake. Also, they were asked to throw away their trash rather than leaving it for the cart barn staff to pick up when the cart is returned. The Pro Shops will be open but with a ten person limit on the number people inside.

The tennis pro shop will also have a limited capacity and group tennis lessons have been canceled, but the courts can be used.

General News on 03/18/2020