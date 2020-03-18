Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Traffic stacks up on Mercy Way as morning commuters and people leaving Cooper Elementary after dropping off students all head toward U.S. Highway 71.

The planning stage for the Mercy Way expansion process, which will widen the bridge over Little Sugar Creek and is expected to ease traffic congestion on the road during peak hours, is nearing completion.

Mayor Peter Christie said the 95% plans were submitted to ARDOT and are awaiting notes from the state agency before the planning process can continue. The timeframe for a response from ARDOT is not currently known.

In addition to planning, the city is working on acquiring right-of-way for the project, including pieces of four properties that are adjacent to the road. Three temporary easements will also be required for construction, he said.

Construction is expected to start at some point in 2021 and go into 2022, with a final inspection expected in December 2022, Christie said.

With the use of grants, he said, the city's total expenditure on the bridge is expected to be around $400,000.

General News on 03/18/2020