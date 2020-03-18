Sign in
Lottery by Staff Report | March 18, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Missouri Lotto

Wednesday, March 11

11-16-23-26-31-38

Saturday, March 14

3-5-11-14-37-41

Power Ball

Wednesday, March 11

4-29-49-50-67; PB:2

Saturday, March 14

9-23-26-30-32; PB: 8

MegaMillions

Tuesday, March 10

6-17-48-54-69; MB:12

Friday, March 13

7-22-37-43-44; MB: 22

Community on 03/18/2020

Print Headline: Lottery

