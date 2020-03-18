Missouri Lotto
Wednesday, March 11
11-16-23-26-31-38
Saturday, March 14
3-5-11-14-37-41
Power Ball
Wednesday, March 11
4-29-49-50-67; PB:2
Saturday, March 14
9-23-26-30-32; PB: 8
MegaMillions
Tuesday, March 10
6-17-48-54-69; MB:12
Friday, March 13
7-22-37-43-44; MB: 22Community on 03/18/2020
