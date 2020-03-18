Citywide Garage Sale

We will make available parking spaces in front of the museum for individuals who would like to participate in the third annual citywide garage sale the weekend of April 24 and 25 but don't want to have a garage sale at home. Volunteer Dustie Meads will coordinate this project as a fundraiser for the museum again this year. If you are interested in renting one or more of our spaces, please contact her for details at 479-553-8116. The rental will be $25 per space. Call early to reserve your space.

Historic Sites Driving Tour

Our next historic sites driving tour will be held on Friday, March 20, conducted by Dale Phillips, starting at 12:30 p.m. at the museum. Cost is $15/person or $25 for two, to be paid at the door that day. Reservations are required and may be made by calling Dale at 812-899-2049. This is a fundraiser for the museum and all proceeds go to our operating costs.

Fisher-Price Toy Exhibit

Our latest Fisher-Price toy exhibit of Easter-themed toys, on loan from Bella Vista resident Bruce Fox, will be available for viewing through the end of April. An employee of Fisher-Price for over 30 years, Bruce became their company historian. Please put 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, on your calendar to hear Bruce's presentation about his collection. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website is bellavistamuseum.org.

