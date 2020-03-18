Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Donna Dixon, Marsha Vaughn and Laura Singleton discuss the display on their signup table at the Golf Expo. The annual event allows newcomers to "shop" for a golf group. Easy 18 is a women's summertime group made up of about 35 players that are intermediate players or above.

It's the golf groups that make Bella Vista unique. Most golf courses run their specials on weekdays, but in Bella Vista, summer weekdays are the busy season, golf operations director Darryl Muldoon told the leaders of many of the golf groups at last week's Golf Expo.

The Golf Expo has been a spring tradition since 2010. Groups line the tables set up in Riordan Hall's auditorium and recruit new members. The event is preceded by a meeting of the golf group leaders, who learn about anything new in POA golf.

One new thing this year is the world handicap system. Muldoon said he and other Bella Vista golf pro's learned about it at a conference over the winter and will help explain to golfers when needed. Muldoon also provided a book to help golfers figure it out.

He also reminded the group leaders about the importance of providing accurate numbers when they reserve tee times. When Golf Operations saves tee times for the groups, it means that some customers who don't play in a group may be turned away. Those other golfers, he said, may be friends and neighbors.

On busy group days, 87 percent of the tee times will go to members of groups during the summer, he said. It's important to make sure nongroup members get a chance to play.

There are over 100 groups, Muldoon said. The Expo and the Golf Group Book produced by the POA, arrange groups by the days they play. Most are weekdays, but a few groups play on Saturday and Sunday.

Some groups are arranged by skill levels, but others welcome all players. Most are all male or all female, but there are also couples' groups. They range in size from 12 to 160.

Large groups are scheduled by Golf Operations on various courses. Muldoon said his staff ensures that groups move around the courses to be fair. Often they are scheduled as shotgun starts, but some groups will use traditional tee times. For more information about golf groups, call the information office at 479 855-5079.

