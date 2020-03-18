Submitted photo Farm Studio in Hiwassee is large enough to easily fit a helicopter. Zak Heald, the owner of Intercut Productions, said getting the helicopter inside wasn't difficult -- they put it on wheels and rolled it in, but getting it out was much more difficult due to the hill up which it needed to be rolled.

When Zak Heald was a student at Gravette High School, he volunteered with the Bella Vista Community Television station. Now he owns his own production company and is part owner of the largest soundstage within 500 miles and he's only 24 years old.

Even as a child, he was ambitious. He explains that he was the type of kid who started businesses -- mowing lawns and shoveling snow. By the time he was in high school, he was working on a documentary about local politics.

Working at the Bella Vista T.V. station gave him a place to "to play around with what I wanted to do."

He opened his company, Intercut Productions, when he was 16 years old. For Heald, getting his driver's license meant he could finally get his own business incorporated.

After high school, he went off to college at John Brown University, but only for a year. When he dropped out, he moved home to save money for his next project. His parents were concerned, but he said they have always been "massive supporters."

He started making connections at the Bentonville Film Festival. That festival, he explained, is one of few that guarantees distribution. If you win at BFF, your film will be seen, he explained. Not even the Sundance Film Festival can promise that. One of his contacts was the owner of Kickstart Entertainment, a production company that makes movies and television shows. Intercut and Kickstart own the Farm Studio in Hiwasse. Heald and the staff of Intercut manage the space.

The Farm Studio has the largest sound stage in the region. It's available for rent, along with office space, makeup rooms, and equipment. His parents helped him design and build it. His father spent hours spraying the black ceilings, he said.

Next door is another building that's used as a construction space.

"We can build any kind of set," he said, and the studio is large enough to store them as well.

Hiwasse may seem like an unlikely location for a film studio, but it was perfect for Heald's vision. The Farm Studio is set on 4.5 acres of land, so there's a lot of space to expand. Bringing in semi's or cast trailers isn't a problem. It's off the beaten track but only a few minutes from downtown Bentonville. When he's working with Walmart executives, they are always surprised to find out how little time it takes to go between the studio and the home office. Also, the land was affordable.

He had another reason to choose the small-town locale.

"We make an impact on local taxes," he said. If he had located in a larger city, the impact would be minimal.

One of the Intercut's projects is "NWA Alive," a weekly program that shows on 40/29 every Sunday night. He's also planning a show that will feature Arkansas craft beer breweries and distilleries. But his goal isn't television.

Arkansas, Heald said, has an excellent rebate program to attract filmmakers, but he has run one into one snag. Some companies, like Hallmark and Lifetime, produce several movies at a time. Productions like that stretch over several months, giving the crew and even the actors months of steady employment. The Farm Studio would be perfect for those productions but, so far, the Arkansas Film Commission hasn't wanted to approve the rebate for more than one film at a time. Without the support of the state film commission, producers won't take a chance on Arkansas for multi-film projects.

Heald isn't sure why the state is withholding the approvals but he's planning to find out, even if it means getting into a field he never planned to be in -- politics.

Meanwhile, commercials, videos for the Internet and TV shows are keeping Heald busy. But he's not too busy to help in the local high schools, working with kids who are just like he was only a few years ago. He even hires some of them.

General News on 03/18/2020