The Bella Vista City Council voted 4-2 in favor of a resolution allowing the mayor to cancel or reschedule city council work sessions or regular meetings during a special meeting Monday, March 16.

Council members Jim Wozniak, Linda Lloyd, John Flynn and Doug Fowler voted in favor of the resolution while Steve Bourke and Larry Wilms voted in opposition.

The rule in question permits the mayor to cancel regular meetings and work sessions in the interest of protecting public health, safety and welfare.

Mayor Peter Christie said he is not certain yet if he will invoke this new rule to cancel the March 23 regular meeting.

Because the meeting is legally required to be open to the public, he said, the meeting would almost certainly result in a larger gathering than the 10-person limit that is currently advised by the president. City council and staff alone are already close to that limit, he said.

By contrast, he said, the city has a lot on next week's agenda, including contracts that could expire if they aren't signed.

But the rule is worth having, he said, because it gives the city some new flexibility to provide for citizens' safety.

"I'm not interested in risking anyone's life," he said.

An amendment proposed by Wilms to provide a sunset provision to this rule failed in a 2-4 vote, with Wilms and Bourke voting in favor of the amendment proposal.

Wilms said that while he can see the need to cancel meetings because of the current circumstances and concerns surrounding covid-19, he doesn't believe the rule should be in place under normal circumstances.

"I think the action may be too broad, in terms of coverage," he said.

Bourke said that he would prefer that the council meet regularly and that the council should be working just as much, if not more, during times of crisis.

"Whether it should be timebound or not is kind of secondary to the question of whether it should exist at all," he said.

Lloyd said she was not in favor of a sunset because this rule can provide for a wide array of circumstances, including severe weather events.

"By putting a sunset provision on this, you're assuming this resolution is just because of the coronavirus," she said.

Fowler agreed that the city needs a way to cancel a meeting if it becomes necessary.

"I don't agree with really a sunset provision because this is for health, safety and welfare," he said. "It's not like we're going to cancel all business going forward."

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said that by law, the only way the city can currently cancel a council meeting is with a lack of quorum, in which case he and the city clerk, Wayne Jertson, must show up, call roll, declare a lack of quorum and leave.

During a severe storm or other dangerous circumstances, Kelley said, this law could put city staff and any members of the public who choose to attend in danger, even if council members do not show up to provide a quorum.

Further, he said, state law does not permit meeting remotely - via conference call, for instance -- and council members must be physically present to create a quorum and to vote.

If this rule is invoked, the business on the agenda moves to the next meeting, whether it's the next regularly scheduled meeting or the canceled meeting is rescheduled, he said.

City meetings are also legally required to be open to the public, he said, and with a potentially serious illness going around a public meeting could pose a risk to citizens, officials and staff.

"Your greatest responsibility is to the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of this city," Kelley said.

General News on 03/18/2020