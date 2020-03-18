The Joint Advisory Committee on Golf heard about ongoing projects and recommended that the handicap flag system continue.

Golf operations director Darryl Muldoon was optimistic when he reported to the committee. The number of rounds was up in both January and February, and he said he believes the trend will continue as new golf fees take effect this month.

The number of annual fees was down during the first two months of the year, but he believes members were waiting for the new, less expensive fees.

Golf maintenance director Keith Ihms told the committee that his staff is ready to begin its spring aerating schedule, but it might be challenging this year due to the amount of rain forecast.

"We've never missed one," he said of the annual project, "but this may be the one that gets us."

Since golfers don't like to play on newly aerated courses, he schedules so that only one or two courses are impacted at a time.

Preparations are continuing on two bridge projects on the courses. The Berksdale bridge removal has been permitted and the bids will go out soon. The project should complete by the end of May.

The Scotsdale project isn't actually bridge work. The bridges are fine, he said, but the approach to each bridge has been washing out. The engineers are now working on plans and should have them ready soon. That project will probably be complete in June. The course will remain open with some rerouting while the repairs take place.

Muldoon asked members of the committee to volunteer for Golf Fest on April 11 at the Tanyard Creek. With the women's professional tournament coming to Rogers and the APT Tournament coming soon, volunteers will be busy.

