City facilities closed to nonemergency public traffic City Hall, Library, Community Development among closed offices by Cassi Lapp | March 18, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.

Effective Monday, March 16, Bella Vista city facilities are closed to nonemergency public traffic until further notice, in keeping with Governor Asa Hutchinson's recommendation to avoid public interaction to limit the spread of covid-19.

This closure applies to the city's administration offices at City Hall, Bella Vista Public Library, Bella Vista District Court, Community Development Services and the city's street department.

City business will still be conducted as able online and via phone and email.

The Bella Vista Public Library book drop will remain available during the closure. All due dates will be extended until April 2.

All city public programming, including library programming, has been suspended through the month of April, and events scheduled in May will be re-evaluated at a later date.

"We appreciate your patience during this time, as the health and safety of the public and our employees remain of utmost importance," a news release states.

