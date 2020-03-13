BENTONVILLE -- Benton County officials on Thursday night discussed a number of ways the county is trying to handle the covid-19 virus.

County Judge Barry Moehring spoke to the Finance Committee and detailed the county's response. A situation report on the issue is presented each day, he said. The World Health Organization has declared the virus a pandemic.

Benton County uses a Clorox360, an ionized mister that disinfects surfaces, said Bryan Beeson, facilities manager. It's being used in all county facilities. The county uses a rotating treatment schedule and is able to treat all facilities within a two-week time period.

Heavy use areas such as restrooms, lobbies and courtrooms get additional treatments, he said.

Amy Ochoa, human resource director, presented a draft emergency leave policy for employees in relation to the virus. The item was moved to Tuesday night's combined Committee of the Whole/Quorum Court meeting. The Quorum Court meeting originally was set for March 31, but it was moved to next week.

Moehring said some employees are being asked to work from home, but he noted that isn't possible for all employees, such as road-grader operators and Sheriff's Office deputies.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway told the committee prisoners are having their temperature checked in the sally port area before being admitted into the jail. Chief Deputy Meyer Gilbert said starting Thursday inmates will have their temperature checked twice a day while in custody. Committee members agreed to send a resolution to the Quorum Court to waive the $20 fee for inmates to seek medical attention.

Holloway said some consideration has been given to release about 100 nonviolent inmates without bond to free space in a small pod in case a prisoner needed to be isolated because of covid-19. Nothing has been finalized on the plan, he said.

The jail doesn't have any covid-19 testing kits, but is trying to obtain some flu testing kits, Gilbert said.

The county has put hand sanitizers in the main courthouse and other county buildings and signs at all the court entrances. The signs ask if people have been out of the country and if they feel feverish or ill, Moehring said. People will be instructed to call the Arkansas Department of Health's hotline if they do, he said. The sign could change, he said, as conditions require. Plexiglass barriers also are being added in the entrance areas where Sheriff's Office deputies greet the public.

Moehring met with circuit judges, prosecutors and public defenders in Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom on Wednesday to discuss the possible impact on courts.

Document Benton County covid-19 sick leave policy View

Green said Wednesday she rearranged her courtroom so individuals will no longer walk near her bench. Instead, they'll talk at the podium behind the prosecution and defense tables.

Circuit Judge Brad Karren also will have people speak behind a podium instead of near his bench.

Green said at least 300 people come to her court when there is a large criminal docket. Officials will now try to limit her courtroom to 100 people, and to limit the number of people who crowd in the halls outside her courtroom on the third floor of the courthouse.

Green asked the committee for $32,775 to install a system allowing her to hold video hearings from her court. Moehring told the committee he backed the idea. The committee passed the item onto the Quorum Court for approval.

Fayetteville attorney Drew Ledbetter believes the virus may make the courts embrace technology more.

"This pandemic may give our courts a chance to test out technology that is already in place," he said. "Our courts are already capable of video conferencing with witnesses and defendants. The coronavirus might provide a push to embrace the technology and use it to manage our large court dockets."

Chief Public Defender Jay Saxton said he's instructed his staff to have more meetings by telephone instead of having clients come into the office.

Saxton said his staff will meet with prosecutors to discuss ways to limit the number of people who to come to court. For example, a person would not have to come to court if his case is going to be reset.

Prosecutor Nathan Smith said officials have discussed staggering court appearance times throughout the day and spreading out the areas where people wait for court.

In Washington County, Prosecutor Matt Durrett said Thursday his office has to consider the rights of defendants now in custody as a part of any decision on how to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Durrett said the state's chief justice has communicated with all of the state's circuit judges, advising them to consider whether civil cases scheduled for jury trials can be postponed. He said some criminal cases could be delayed, but some can't.

"We have people in custody and unless it's absolutely necessary, you don't want to shut things down and leave them hanging," Durrett said.

Durrett said his office will remain open. Some of his staff might be able to work from home or other remote locations but many can't.

Washington County Clerk Becky Lewallen said her office has to remain open for people who have to come for marriage licenses and get other services. She said she has been ordering hand sanitizer and bleach wipes to keep the public areas clean.

Durrett said Washington County officials have discussed the issue frequently and will continue to do so. He said County Judge Joseph Wood was in Little Rock on Thursday and will share whatever information he gathers with the other elected officials when he returns.

"Obviously, it's changing every day, if not every hour," Durrett said. "We don't want to be caught flat-footed. We don't want anybody to panic but we want everyone to be prepared."

Benton County procedures Benton County has implemented procedures in line with the Arkansas Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control. • Visitors/staff will be asked to not enter Benton County facilities if they have come into contact with someone who has a confirmed case of covid-19. • Staff will actively encourage and practice “social distancing.” This means staff will refrain from greetings such as giving hugs or shaking hands to minimize the risk of transmission. Three feet of separation is a recommended distance and good practice. • Staff demonstrating signs of illness should stay home and call their health care provider for direction or the Arkansas Department of Health covid-19 hotline at 1-800-803-7847. They should not visit a health-care facility without making the call first and receiving instructions as to what to do next. Employees should speak with their department head or elected official to discuss a leave of absence. Source: Benton County

NW News on 03/13/2020