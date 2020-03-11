Thanks to all the voters who voted yes for the two Bella Vista Safety Bond Issues. This will enable the police and fire departments to serve our community efficiently and safely for years to come.

What I don't understand is 1) The margin of victory in this vote, and 2) Voter turnout. The two issues passed with 67 and 68 percent of the total votes respectively voting yes and 33 and 32 percent of the total voting no. Why no? Did some residents feel it was too much to spend to replace a police station that really never was, to update an outdated, outmoded and undermanned fire station to service one of the fastest-growing areas of Bella Vista? I'm not sure the people who voted no have a firm grip on reality or perhaps they just don't care? In fact, long-term, Bella Vista will be saving money not throwing it away as these people so often claim! God forbid that they ever find themselves in a situation where they need the police or a fireman!

Even more concerning is voter turnout! A little over four thousand people turned out to vote. The population of Bella Vista is around 30,000. Even assuming children make up 30 percent of the population (conservative at best), that would mean that 80 percent of eligible voters didn't. We should be ashamed of ourselves! By International standards, U. S. voter turnout is low. Apathy is a sure sign democracy is on the wane.

Bruce Portillo

Bella Vista

