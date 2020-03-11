Bella Vistans approved projects to improve the police and fire departments by a wide margin during the March 3 primary election.

Voters agreed for the city to take on $24.2 million in bonds backed by a 1% sales tax to cover the construction costs of a new police department, a raze and rebuild of Fire Station 3 and a fire training facility.

The question of fire improvements was approved 5,148 to 2,665, with 65.89% of voters approving it, while the public safety improvements were approved 5,029 to 2,665, with 64.48% of voters approving.

Mayor Peter Christie said he believes a two-to-one vote is a strong mandate and the city is already working to get these projects moving.

The city has already issued a request for quotation, or RFQ, due March 20, for a construction manager to oversee one or, ideally, all of these projects.

After the construction manager is onboard, he said, the city will look for an architect and designs should be seen by the end of the year, or Jan. 2021 at the latest.

Because architects' fees are based on the cost to construct the project, having a construction manager to overlook their designs and ensure the final design doesn't include unnecessary expenses can help save the city money, potentially in excess of the construction manager's compensation.

For additional potential savings, he said, the city would like to hire the same construction management firm and architectural firm for all three projects, though the projects in question are all different enough and require enough specialized knowledge that this may not be feasible.

If it is, the volume of work the city is offering could incentivize an individual firm to give a better price and it would be simpler for the city to have a single point of contact.

The city also needs to formalize an agreement with Cooper Communities to use POA water to sprinkler the new public safety building, he said. The city has an informal agreement with the company but nobody wanted to sign anything until the vote went through, he said.

On the completion side, Christie said he expects Fire Station 3 to be operational the soonest because the city has already done another, similar project with Fire Station 4. The training facility is expected to take a bit longer, he said, and the public safety building, which will include the police department, dispatch center and courts facility, is expected to take the longest because it is the largest and most complex of these projects.

"It's going to keep us very busy," he said.

General News on 03/11/2020