Times are changing. Families are changing. And it's exciting to discover that churches are changing too. Today's church is meeting more needs than ever before. People expect a church to be concerned with both the hereafter and the here-and-now. That's the kind of church Highland Christian Church is. A place where families can grow stronger, where lasting friendships thrive, and where hurts are healed.

We all need a place where we can really get to know each other and don't have to wear name tags. No one needs to be famous, but it's nice to be known and loved. That's the kind of place we want people to find at Highland Christian.

We have to believe every child is special to God. It isn't surprising that parents today are coming back to the church in record numbers because building character is a big job! Children yearn to learn and grow. They need good values and caring role models. A teaching and supporting church can make an invaluable contribution to the formation of solid values in your child's life.

At Highland Christian, we invite others to join their heart with ours in worshipful praise and reflection into the wonder and awe of a living God. Through God we can experience life as it was meant to be -- to love and be loved; fulfillment; trust; acceptance; direction for today and faith for tomorrow; learning to see God's hand in it all; families, singles, single parents, teens and seniors, all coming together to explore God's plan for our lives.

Join us, invite others, and we'll all discover that at Highland Christian, there really is a place for you!

Pastor Skip French

Highland Christian Church

Editorial on 03/11/2020