To the residents of Bella Vista:

On behalf of the Bella Vista Police and Fire departments, I would like to offer my sincere gratitude for those who came out to vote during the primary election in favor of the city's public safety bonds.

We live in a community where it is apparent that our public safety workers are continuously and graciously supported by the residents here. These men and women, who work through the night or the weather or the holidays or any other times they don't get to be at home with their families, do so because they are true public servants. And to see our community recognize their efforts and support their needs makes me proud to be mayor of such a city. I am delighted to lead such dedicated individuals -- from officers on patrol to paramedics to those who are in command -- who serve the residents in such a professional manner.

We are excited about the future of public services in our city. While we realize it is a big ask to request residents to vote to raise taxes, we will work to ensure that those funds are spent wisely and with the best interest of the residents in mind. We will do our fiduciary duty to those who live here and support this city and will make wise choices and decisions during the future construction processes of these three police and fire projects.

The residents of this great city can look forward to the continued high level of professionalism they have come to expect from our police and fire employees, and from all city employees. Without the support of those who live here, we would not be able to do our jobs with such bright hope for the future. It's you -- the residents of Bella Vista -- that make this city better each day and help us do our jobs in the best way possible.

With great thanks,

Mayor Peter Christie

Editorial on 03/11/2020