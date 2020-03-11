The Bella Vista Planning Commission recommended approval for an ordinance to change the commission's approval timing from 45 days to 90 days.

The ordinance will go to the city council with the commission's blessing and is expected to be on the agenda for the Monday, March 23 regular meeting.

Senior planner Derek Linn said this ordinance would essentially double the amount of time the commission has to approve items, which could be helpfuil when the commission is working to iron out details for major projects.

"I think it'll be good for all parties," he said.

The commission also approved a lot split in the city's planning area at 8250 McNelly Road, which sits near the corner of McNelly Road and Spanker Road.

The 14.23-acre parcel was split into 1.6-acre, 5.91-acre and 8.88-acre pieces of land.

The commission also voted to elect officers and retained all three existing officer positions, with Daniel Ellis serving as chair, Doug Farner serving as vice chair and Gail Klesen serving as secretary.

