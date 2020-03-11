Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The staff at the August Jane Salon includes Layna Dixon (seated), Bethany Linsley, Beth Chapman (standing) and owner Karen Frankel. They moved into the old Generations Salon space across from Sugar Creek Center.

A short move for the shop opened up new possibilities for business owner Karen Frankel.

She had a shop just a few doors down for six years, but she was wanting to expand and change things up. When another salon owner retired after more than 30 years in business, it was the perfect opportunity for Frankel.

Her new location has a new name, August Jane Salon. It's named after her two granddaughters. It's located in the same space as Generations, and one Generations stylist remains.

Each of the four stylists has her own specialty, Frankel said.

Layna Dixon is a colorist and uses a technique called balayage which is like hand-painting hair instead of traditional highlights.

Bethany Linsley does nails as well as hair and eyelash extensions.

Beth Chapman, who worked at Generations, has kept many of her clients and she does a lot of sets with rollers.

Frankel does all kinds of styles for men, women and children. Because the stylists have different backgrounds, Frankel believes they can serve almost any client who comes in. They have some openings for new clients.

They are located across from Sugar Creek Center. For more information, call 479-936-6288

